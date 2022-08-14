Foreman rushed three times for five yards in Saturday's 23-21 preseason win over the Commanders.
Foreman entered the game behind Chuba Hubbard, who started at tailback with Christian McCaffrey sitting out. Although Hubbard only carried four times for 11 yards, his competition with Foreman to serve as McCaffrey's primary backup should be worth monitoring during the preseason.
