Ekwonu (appendectomy) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ekwonu was a limited participant in practice throughout the week as he continues to work his way back from the appendectomy he underwent last month, but he's trending toward suiting up Sunday after he sat out the Panthers' loss to the Jaguars in Week 1. Assuming Ekwonu is cleared ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll step back in as the Panthers' starting left tackle, while Yosh Nijman would move back into a swing tackle role.