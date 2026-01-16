Ekwonu underwent surgery this week to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The 2022 first-round pick from NC State ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee during the Panthers' wild-card loss to the Rams, but he's already underwent surgery to address the issue. Recovery timelines for this injury typically range from six to 12 months, as Jimmy Graham was able to return nine months after the suffering a similar injury during the 2016 NFL season, per Person. Once fully healthy, Ekwonu is expected to remain the Panthers' starting left tackle in 2026.