Panthers' Ikem Ekwonu: Placed on PUP list

Ekwonu (knee) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.

Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee in the Panthers' 34-31 loss to the Rams in the wild-card round in January, so his placement on the PUP list comes as no surprise. General manager Dan Morgan said that the offensive lineman is "attacking" his rehab and that he's "really proud of him (Ekwonu) and where he's at right now." Ekwonu is fighting an uphill battle to play during the 2026 campaign, but Morgan expressed that there is some "optimism" that the 25-year-old will be able to return during the season.