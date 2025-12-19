default-cbs-image
Ekwonu (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

The 25-year-old upgraded from DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday to a limited session Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. If Ekwonu is inactive in the Week 16 contest, Yosh Nijman will likely get the nod at left tackle.

