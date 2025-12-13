default-cbs-image
Simmons was elevated from the Panthers' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Darin Gannt of the team's official site reports.

The 2020 first-round pick from Clemson was added to the Panthers' practice squad in late November and has now been elevated to the active roster for the second consecutive game. Expect Simmons to contribute primarily on special teams in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Saints.

