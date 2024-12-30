Sanders (ankle), who remains on IR, will practice this week and could play in Sunday's Week 18 season finale against Atlanta, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales indicated Monday that Sanders was cleared to return to the field last week and said the veteran running back will practice this week. While Canales didn't state that Sanders will play Sunday against the Falcons, the head coach also didn't rule hm out. Sanders hasn't logged game action since hurting his ankle Week 10 against the Giants and landing on IR a few weeks later. If Sanders does suit up Sunday, he'd be added to a Carolina running-back room that recently lost Chuba Hubbard (calf/knee) and currently consists of Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone and Velus Jones.