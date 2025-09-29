Evans caught three of four targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-13 loss to the Patriots.

With Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) inactive in Sunday's loss, Evans logged a career-high 35 offensive snaps and made the most of his increased opportunities. Three of his four targets came in the first half while the game was still competitive, and he later hauled in a two-yard touchdown from Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter to give Carolina its second score of the day. The rookie out of Notre Dame has now logged five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown through his first four NFL games. He's likely to remain the Panthers' top reserve tight end until Sanders returns from injury, working behind Tommy Tremble.