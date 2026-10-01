Freeling (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Freeling entered the league's concussion protocol following the Panthers' 21-18 loss to the Browns in Week 3. A return to practice would indicate that the rookie first-rounder is progressing in his recovery, but even if he logs a full session, he would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play. Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese would be the top candidates to start at right tackle if Freeling is not cleared to play against the Lions on Sunday.