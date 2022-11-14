Darnold is expected to back up Baker Mayfield against the Ravens on Sunday, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker has a high ankle sprain.

Interim coach Steve Wilks has named Mayfield the Week 11 starter, while Darnold should have the opportunity to dress for the first time this season after beginning the campaign on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain of his own. Mayfield was benched earlier this season, so he could be on a short leash with Darnold waiting in the wings against Baltimore.