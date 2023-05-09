Tremble seems to be third on Carolina's TE depth chart after Hayden Hurst signed with the team and Ian Thomas accepted a pay cut, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The report notes that Hurst and Thomas' new contract suggest they'll be on the roster for the next two years, which covers the final two years of Tremble's rookie contract. The 2021 third-round pick took 510 offensive snaps as a rookie and 510 last season, but he caught only 39 of 67 targets (59.4 percent) for 354 yards and four TDs in 33 games. With Hurst now taking over as Carolina's top receiving tight end, Tremble may get even fewer pass-catching chances this season.