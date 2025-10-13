Tremble caught all four of his targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cowboys.

The Notre Dame product served as the Panthers' No. 1 tight end for the third consecutive week while Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) remained out with an injury. Tremble capitalized on the opportunity, finishing with the second-most receiving yards on the team during Sunday's win. While Sanders has been sidelined, Tremble has managed to catch 10 of his 14 targets for 88 yards and one touchdown. Although he's impressed with a larger offensive role, Sanders is likely to return for Carolina's Week 7 matchup against the Jets, which is expected to make Tremble a reserve option once again.