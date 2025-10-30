Wallace (shoulder) logged a limited practice session Thursday.

Wallace suffered a stinger this past Sunday against Buffalo and wasn't able to practice Wednesday. Though he was able to return to participating one day later, his limited level of involvement casts at least some question about his status for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay. Wallace had played 100 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps three straight weeks before the stinger reduced him to a 71 percent snap share versus the Bills.