Etienne (ankle) is being evaluated to diagnose the extent of his injury, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Etienne rushed one time for two yards in Friday's preseason finale against the Texans. The running back is set to be the starting kick and punt returner for the Panthers, as well as the primary depth behind the split backfield of Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) and Jonathon Brooks. If Etienne's injury requires him to miss the Week 1 game against the Bears, AJ Dillon will likely be the No. 3 running back, while Jimmy Horn and David Moore could return kicks and punts.