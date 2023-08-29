The Packers waived Taylor on Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Taylor was the third running back to enter Saturday's preseason finale against the Seahawks and ultimately lost out on the No. 3 running back spot to rookie UDFA Emanuel Wilson. Taylor had limited opportunities in 2022, tallying just 10 carries for 31 yards in 14 games while operating behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. He'll look to land elsewhere -- likely on a practice squad -- once he clears waivers.