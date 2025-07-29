Patriots' Austin Hooper: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hooper (undisclosed), who had been on the active/PUP list, returned to practice Tuesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Hooper, who caught 45 (of 59 targets) for 476 yards and three touchdowns over 17 regular-season games in 2024, is thus in line to reclaim his role in a Patriots passing offense that pairs him with with fellow tight end Hunter Henry, who recorded a 66/674/2 receiving line in 16 contests last season. As long as a TE time-share that tilts in Henry's favor remains in place for New England, Hooper is only a fantasy factor in deeper formats.
