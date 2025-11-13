The Patriots elevated Johnson from their practice squad ahead of Thursday night's game against the Jets, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Per Lazar, this is Johnson's final elevation, so after Week 11 the running back would need to be signed to the Patriots' 53-man roster in order to suit up for game action. On Thursday, he'll provide the team with backfield depth behind TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings (knee), assuming he's active. Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is slated to miss his third straight contest.