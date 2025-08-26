The Patriots informed Chism (foot/ankle) on Tuesday that he's made the initial 53-man roster, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Chism has successfully defied the odds after going undrafted out of Eastern Washington back in April, as he'll begin his NFL career on New England's active roster with a chance to contribute both as a depth wideout and on special teams. He missed the Patriots' preseason finale due to what appears to be a minor ankle or foot injury, which he sustained during the team's second preseason game against Minnesota. Chism will work to get fully healthy in time to face the Raiders in Week 1.