site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-joshuah-bledsoe-listed-as-questionable | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Joshuah Bledsoe: Listed as questionable
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bledsoe (groin) is questionable for Week 3 against the Ravens.
After logging limited practices three days in a row, Bledsoe is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. The rookie is yet to make his NFL debut
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 12 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 26 min read