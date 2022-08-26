Bourne was present for warmups ahead of Friday's preseason finale against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Per coach Bill Belichick, Bourne "wasn't available" for last week's preseason game versus the Panthers, but it looks like the wideout could see some snaps in the team's exhibition finale. That said, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the expectation is for most of the Patriots' top players to see minimal playing time Friday.