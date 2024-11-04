Bourne recorded four receptions (on six targets) for 41 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans.

Bourne has slowly seen his snap count tick up since returning from a knee injury Week 5, though his involvement in the offense took its first true leap Sunday. He recorded season-best marks in targets, receptions and yards, while also matching his longest gain of the season with a 14-yard catch late in the second quarter. Bourne missed out on an even bigger day when a 22-yard catch was wiped out by a holding call, but his performances are trending in the right direction.