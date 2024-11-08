Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
Despite back-to-back full practice sessions, Robinson is still listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. If the rookie from Texas A&M can't play through the pain Sunday, expect Mike Onwenu to serve as New England's top right guard.
