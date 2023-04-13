The Patriots have added Trace McSorley to a QB corps that also includes Jones and Bailey Zappe, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

After letting veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer go last month, the Patriots were in need of depth behind Jones and Zappe. In McSorley, the team adds a No. 3 option who can bring some rushing ability to the team's quarterback mix. As the coming season approaches, Eric Edholm of NFL.com notes that coach Bill Belichick declined last month to specifically confirm Jones as the team's starter for 2023, a context that has led to some speculation that Zappe could potentially make a run at the job this summer. While it may be that nothing will be handed to Jones and this is a situation to monitor in the coming months, Mike Reiss of ESPN previously relayed via team sources that the Patriots appear committed to seeing if Jones can get back on track (while playing under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien) in the wake of the 2021 first-rounder's uneven 2022 campaign.