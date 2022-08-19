Jones told reporters he expects to play in Friday's preseason game against Carolina, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

This presumably means the Patriots are playing most of their starters, though perhaps not the entire lineup. They return every starter on offense from last year besides G Shaq Mason, who was traded to Tampa and promptly replaced back in New England by first-round pick Cole Strange. Apart from that, the big offseason changes were a trade for WR DeVante Parker and the loss of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, with the Patriots now leaning on some combination of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Bill Belichick for play calling.