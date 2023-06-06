Cunningham, who joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent this spring, has been seeing work at receiver during OTAs, Nick O'Malley of masslive.com reports.

The Patriots reportedly signed Cunningham to a deal with $200,000 guaranteed, the most the team has ever spent on an undrafted player. During his college career at Louisville, Cunningham (who New England lists at 6-0, 188 pounds) played quarterback, but with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley also in the team's signal-caller mix, the rookie's versatility could be his ticket to securing a roster spot ahead of the coming season.