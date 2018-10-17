Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Not practicing Wednesday
Cannon (head) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Cannon exited Sunday's game against the Chiefs with the head injury and was unable to return. LaAdrian Waddle would likely start at right tackle if Cannon cannot return to practice and play this weekend at Chicago.
