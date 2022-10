Folk, who made one of his two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 38-15 win over the Browns, recorded eight points in the contest.

Prior to his fourth-quarter miss from 45 yards, Folk had extended his NFL record to 64 straight field goals made under 50 yards with a 19-yard effort in the first quarter. Six games into the season, the veteran kicker has recorded 45 points and with his team's offense clicking of late Folk profiles as a decent Week 7 fantasy option against the Bears next Monday.