Folk made one of his two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Steelers en route to recording five points.

Folk, whose miss in the contest was a 52-yard attempt, now has just six points through New England's first two games. Chances are, he'll pick up the pace as the season progresses, but the veteran kicker's fantasy ceiling hinges on more consistent efforts from the team's QB Mac Jones-helmed offense.