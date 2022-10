Folk made all five of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 29-0 win over the Lions en route to recording 17 points in the contest.

The 17 points were easily a season-high for Folk, who now has a total of 37 points through five contests. It remains to be seen if Mac Jones (ankle) or Bailey Zappe (Sunday's starting QB) are under center in Week 6 against the Browns, but the Patriots' effort on offense versus Detroit offers hope that Folk can maintain fantasy utility in the weeks ahead.