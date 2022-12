Folk made one of of his two field-goal attempts in Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Bills en route to recording four points in the contest.

Though 12 games, Folk has racked up 99 points, but of late the veteran kicker's fantasy prospects have been hindered by an inconsistent New England offense. Folk will have an opportunity to bounce back in Week 14, when the Patriots face the 4-8 Cardinals on the road.