Folk made all four of his field-goal attempts and both his extra-point attempts in Thursday's 33-26 loss to the Vikings.

Folk had a perfect night, bouncing back from a two-miss performance in Week 11. He kept the Patriots in the game by making field goals from 34, 46, 23 and 25 yards away. Folk has now made 24 of his 28 field goals this season and has scored at least 14 points in three of his last four games.