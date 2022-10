Folk made his only field-goal attempt (from 37 yards) and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Packers.

Four games into the 2022 season, Folk is averaging five points a game, a pace that has limited his fantasy utility early on. With the Patriots currently dealing with injuries at the QB position, Folk looks like a hit-or-miss lineup option ahead of the team's Week 5 contest against the Lions.