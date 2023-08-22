Strong (concussion) returned to practice Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Strong is sporting a red, non-contact jersey for Tuesday's session, but this puts him on track to play in the preseason finale Friday against the Titans after he missed last weekend's exhibition. Strong is trying to carve out a pass-catching role in New England's offense behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott.
