Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Won't return Sunday
Gronkowski (head) has been ruled out of Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars.
In the aftermath of a helmet-to-helmet hit at the end of the first half, Gronkowski was taken directly to the locker room to undergo concussion testing. He proceeded to not join his teammates on the sideline after halftime, at which point he was deemed questionable to return. With reentry ruled out, the Patriots will likely rely on their stable of wideouts and running backs to sustain the passing game.
