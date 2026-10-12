Henderson (ankle) is slated to undergo further medical testing Monday after exiting Sunday's 45-17 win over the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Henderson carried four times for 22 yards and recorded 16 receiving yards before exiting with just over 12 minutes left in the second quarter after injuring an ankle. Following Henderson's exit, Corey Kiner stepped in as the top complement to Rhamondre Stevenson, finishing the afternoon with six carries for 52 yards and a lost fumble. The Patriots didn't provide many details regarding the extent of Henderson's injury after the game, but the upcoming tests should shed more light on the matter. For now, Henderson can be considered questionable heading into the Patriots' Week 6 game against the Jets on Sunday.