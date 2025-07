The 49ers waived Cephus on Monday.

Cephus signed with the 49ers on Thursday to give the team wide receiver depth in the wake of Jacob Cowing's hamstring injury. However, the Niners needed to make space on the training camp roster after signing corner Eli Apple, which led to Cephus being cut. Cephus will likely clear waivers, by which time he'll look to join a team in need of a wide receiver.