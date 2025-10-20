Carlson did not attempt a field goal or extra point in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.

The Raiders finished with just 95 yards of total offense on 30 plays and 17:52 of possession time. Carlson has gone 11-of-14 on field-goal tries and 8-of-8 on extra-point attempts in 2025, though his opportunities have been limited by the Raiders' offensive struggles.