Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Doesn't get an attempt Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson did not attempt a field goal or extra point in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.
The Raiders finished with just 95 yards of total offense on 30 plays and 17:52 of possession time. Carlson has gone 11-of-14 on field-goal tries and 8-of-8 on extra-point attempts in 2025, though his opportunities have been limited by the Raiders' offensive struggles.
