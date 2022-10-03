Carlson made all four of his field-goal attempts and converted two of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos.

Carlson missed an extra point after the Raiders scored their first defensive touchdown since 2019, but he's now a perfect 12 for 12 on field-goal attempts through the first four games of the season. He'll look to remain a reliable fantasy asset at Kansas City in Week 5 on Monday Night Football.