Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws three touchdowns, runs for another
Carr completed 21 of 28 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns while rushing twice for zero yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Colts.
Who needs Amari Cooper anyway? Carr bounced back beautifully from his worst performance of the season despite watching the starting wide receiver get traded for a first-round pick in between. The quarterback accounted for all four touchdowns as his team took a 28-21 lead into the fourth quarter, but Indianapolis pulled away with a 21-0 run in the final frame. Carr will have a short turnaround with a Thursday night tilt in San Francisco on the docket for Week 9.
