Carr (shoulder) has been to New Orleans twice in recent weeks to meet with the Saints' team doctor, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Carr ended the 2025 season on the sidelines with a broken left hand and an oblique injury that he suffered in Week 14 against the Giants, but it has now come to light that his current shoulder issue stems from that same game. The quarterback apparently didn't notice the injury to his throwing shoulder when he was shut down from throwing while recovering from the aforementioned injuries. Once he began ramping up for the team's spring program, he noticed the shoulder issue. Carr has yet to make a decision on if he'll undergo surgery on the ailing shoulder and his availability for the 2025 campaign remains unclear, but a decision is expected to be made in the near future.