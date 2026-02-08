Carr (shoulder) could consider ending his retirement and returning to the NFL, depending on the "right situation and coaching staff," sources tell Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

According to the report, Carr doesn't appear to be actively pursuing a return to the league after sitting out the 2025 season, though he acknowledged a few months ago that he would "never say never" when it comes to resuming his playing career. After an injury-plagued 2024 campaign in which he dealt with a labral tear of his throwing shoulder as well as a broken left hand and an oblique strain, Carr announced his retirement last May and was placed on the Saints' reserve/retired list. Carr avoided surgery to address the shoulder injury and has since made a full recovery through extended rest and rehab, which has resulted in teams having renewed interest in exploring whether the 34-year-old might want to return to the NFL. The Saints still hold Carr's rights, but with Tyler Shough coming off an impressive rookie season and establishing himself as the team's starting quarterback entering 2026, New Orleans would likely be willing to waive Carr or trade him at a minimal cost if he decides to come out of retirement.