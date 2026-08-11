Saints' Derek Carr: Accepts adviser position at UCLA

UCLA football announced Monday that Carr has joined the program as a special adviser to head coach Bob Chesney, Paolo Uggetti of ESPN.com reports.

Carr announced his retirement from professional football in May 2025, but that hasn't deterred NFL teams from contacting him regarding a potential comeback. The 35-year-old quarterback remains on the Saints' reserve/retired list, so unless he's willing to return to New Orleans, he would need to be formally traded or waived before suiting up for another team. For his part, Carr noted during an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" earlier this summer that he wouldn't completing close the door on a return to the NFL if the right opportunity presented itself, but barring an unforeseen development, the 35-year-old appears poised to sit out a second straight season. His decision to accept the opportunity within the UCLA program would seem to be a further indication that he's not actively planning to resume his playing career.