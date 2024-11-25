Head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters after Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos that Minshew's left shoulder injury "doesn't look good," and the quarterback will need further testing to determine the severity of the injury, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Minshew injured his left shoulder on a sack late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. He went to the locker room and did not return, with backup Desmond Ridder taking over under center for the rest of the contest. The Raiders next game is Friday against the Chiefs, and Pierce relayed there is a chance Aidan O'Connell (thumb) could be activated from injured reserve and suit up for Week 13 if Minshew cannot play, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic.