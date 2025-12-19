Raiders' Geno Smith: Confirmed Week 16 starter
By RotoWire Staff
Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Friday that Smith will start Sunday's game against the Texans, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Smith missed the Raiders' Week 15 shutout loss to the Eagles due to shoulder and back injuries, but he has been a full participant throughout Week 16 prep and will reclaim the starting role under center Sunday against Houston's elite defense. His return pushes Kenny Pickett back down to the bench.