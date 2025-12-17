Smith (shoulder/back) practiced fully Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that coach Pete Carroll said there was "a good chance" that Smith would rejoin the lineup Sunday against the Texans, and the QB's full practice participation Wednesday sets the stage for that to occur. With Smith inactive in Week 15, Kenny Pickett struggled to get the Raiders offense going in a 31-0 loss to Eagles (the team's eighth straight defeat). In his looming return to action, Smith only merits fantasy consideration in deeper, QB-friendly formats while facing a stout Houston defense.