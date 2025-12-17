Smith (shoulder/back) is returning to practice Monday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Smith didn't practice at all last week, yet Raiders coach Pete Carroll said the veteran QB had "a really good chance to be back" for Week 16 against the Texans. It's arguably a matchup between the NFL's best defense and worst offense, but Smith's presence would at least be good news for fantasy managers that are relying on TE Brock Bowers or RB Ashton Jeanty.