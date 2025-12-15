Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said declined Monday to state whether Smith (shoulder/back) is expected too practice Wednesday or return to action for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Smith didn't practice in any capacity Week 15 before being ruled out for Las Vegas' blowout loss to the Eagles. Kenny Pickett will figure to draw another start if Smith is unable to return versus Houston on Sunday. Carroll had previously expressed optimism about Smith's chances of retaking the field Week 16, but it doesn't appear a more substantial update on the veteran quarterback's health will arrive until Wednesday's practice report is released.