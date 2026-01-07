Bech failed to reel in either of his two targets in Sunday's 14-12 win over the Chiefs. He finished his rookie regular season with 20 receptions for 224 yards on 29 targets over 16 games.

Bech struggled to get anything going Sunday, much like the majority of his rookie season with the Raiders. The 23-year-old wideout was not a major part of the Raiders' offensive plans this season, while tight end Brock Bowers and fellow wide receiver Tre Tucker stepped up as the focal points of the team's passing attack. With subpar quarterback play and a struggling offense, Bech was not in an ideal situation to start out his professional career. The TCU product should continue to improve and will hope to see more consistent play at signal caller when he returns for the 2026 season in Las Vegas.