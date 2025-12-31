Bech (back) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of the Raiders' official site reports.

Bech was a late addition to the Raiders' injury report during Week 17 prep, which resulted in him being sidelined for this past Sunday's loss against the Giants. He was able to practice without restriction Wednesday, which puts the rookie second-rounder on track to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chiefs. Bech has accumulated 20 catches (on 27 targets) for 224 yards through the first 15 regular-season games of his NFL career.