Meyers brought in his only target for 18 yards in the Raiders' 34-17 preseason win over the Rams on Saturday night.

The veteran wideout made his one grab count, bringing in a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo on the Raiders' opening drive to take the ball down to the Rams' 19-yard line. Meyers should develop into a highly reliable short- and medium-range target for Garoppolo during the coming campaign while working alongside Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow in three-wide sets.